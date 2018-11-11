As Rappler faces yet another legal battle, foreign journalists express support for the media organization and urge others to defend press freedom

Published 7:50 PM, November 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign journalists, scholars, and other members of non-governmental organizations voiced out their support for Rappler as it faces legal battles triggered by the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

On Twitter, they slammed the recent decision of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict Rappler Holdings Corporation (RHC) for tax evasion, an allegation that the company maintains is baseless.

David Kaye, United Nations special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, called the move a "travesty."

this is an absolute travesty, an effort by Duterte to shut down one of the most innovative press outlets in the #Philippines and one of the great journalistic entrepreneurs around, @mariaressa https://t.co/MZhXWElfFu — David Kaye (@davidakaye) November 10, 2018

Editors of several foreign media organizations as well as journalism professors, including Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron and Huffington Post editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen, expressed concern over attempts to silence the press.

They also noted that the situation reflects a global phenomenon.

Nobody questions President Duterte the way my friend and colleague @mariaressa does. Nobody challenges the Philippines government with as much courage. Nobody deserves support more than she and her team at @rapplerdotcom https://t.co/2nnnUPjB4w — Peter Greste (@PeterGreste) November 10, 2018

Attacks against the press are growing by the minute. @mariaressa and @rapplerdotcom have done an outstanding job of speaking truth to power in the Philippines. Now the govt is trying to silence them. https://t.co/gU7zrSbzRG — Atika Shubert (@atikaCNN) November 10, 2018

This is an outrage. @mariaressa is a journalist of the highest integrity. https://t.co/RuK1w61m0d — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) November 10, 2018

An attack on one of the world’s bravest journalists. https://t.co/Jy0L2rFHvq — Marty Baron (@PostBaron) November 10, 2018

Every journalist needs to share this. @mariaressa has been a beacon of energetic reporting in Duterte’s dark world https://t.co/0x5VjUvTkR — emily bell (@emilybell) November 10, 2018

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said the tax evasion case is the "latest attempt to intimidate independent journalists and silence one of the few critical news outlets left in the country."

The indictment on Friday, November 9, is the latest in a string of cases filed against Rappler since January 2017. (READ: FAQs: Rappler's SEC case)

The media organization, however, maintains "this is a clear form of continuing intimidation and harassment" and "an attempt to silence reporting that does not please the administration." (Read Rappler's full statement here.) – Rappler.com