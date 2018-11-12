Police identified the victims as couple Princess Angelica Javier and Eugene Javier, and live-in partners Ramcey Javier and Michaela Javier.

Published 10:58 AM, November 12, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Authorities here said 4 peopled died in a shooting incident in Lal-lo town in Cagayan province early Monday morning, November 12.

Reports reaching Cagayan provincial police said two unidentified suspects opened fire at owners of a videoke bar in Barangay Magapit in Lal-lo.

Police identified the victims as couple Princess Angelica Javier and Eugene Javier, and live-in partners Ramcey Javier and Michaela Javier.

An Initial investigation showed the suspects and one of the female victims got into a fight, prompting the suspects to shoot the victims. The victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the suspects wore brown and black jackets, respectively.

Joint forces of the local police and the nearby military launched a joint manhunt operation as an investigation towards the possible identification of the suspects was underway. – Rappler.com