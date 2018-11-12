The US Navy says the crew 'was immediately and safely recovered'

Published 3:16 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A US Navy aircraft crashed in the Philippine Sea on Monday, November 12, after a "mechanical issue" forced its crew to eject while conducting routine operations.

The crash of the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 F/A-18 "is under investigation."

"The crew was immediately and safely recovered by USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) search and rescue aircraft and brought back to the ship for evaluation by medical personnel. Both aviators are in good condition," said the US Navy in a statement Monday.

"Ronald Reagan has resumed normal operations," it added.

The US Navy said CVW 5 is onboard Ronald Reagan, "and is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

The Philippine Sea is found east and northeast of the Philippines, and is different from the West Philippine Sea or South China Sea on the other side of the archipelago. – Rappler.com