Starting January 1, 2019, the salaries of contract of service and job order workers will be equivalent to what others in comparable positions in government are getting, says the DBM

Published 5:21 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Contractual workers in government can look forward to extended employment, even getting assigned to possible regular items, in the next two years.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC), the Commission on Audit (COA), and the Department of Budget and Management recently amended Joint Circular No.1, series of 2017, the DBM announced on Monday, November 12.

It now provides for the following:

Agencies are allowed to get new contract of service (COS) and job order (JO) workers and to renew existing contracts until December 31, 2020

Starting January 1, 2019, the salaries of COS and JO workers will be equivalent to the daily salary or wage of those in comparable positions in government.

They will also get a premium of up to 20% of the salary or wage. The premium payment may be paid monthly, in lump sum, or in tranches, according to the contract they have with the government agency that hired them.

Existing COS and JO workers who are qualified shall be considered for appointment to vacant positions of government agencies. This will be subject to existing civil service laws, rules, and regulations, and Merit Selection Plans approved by the CSC.

The 3 agencies have been receiving requests and queries about the rules and regulations that will guide the implementation of Joint Circular No. 1. The two -year extension of current contracts will serve as transitory period, where the CSC, COA, and DBM will finalize the rules and while ensuring the delivery of public services is not impaired. – Rappler.com