While leaving an all-night party, two buddies are gunned down in a parking area

Published 6:21 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A night of partying turned out to be a wrong decision for two friends as one of them was killed and another in critical condition when they were attacked just before dawn Monday, November 12.

Pasig police said Tuesday, November 13, Re-ann Diamante and Reniel Colina were on their way home at 4:30 am on Monday when they were fired at by two suspects at the parking area of a restaurant in Pasig City.

Diamante died in the incident, while Colina was listed as in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses could only identify the suspects by their first names as Jericho and Ram.

The police report said the suspects and the victims were all guests in the birthday party of a certain Sarah Morcillos at the During's Restaurant along Jimenez St in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig.

Investigators gathered that the suspects Jericho and Ram were angry when they left the party early. It seemed they resented that one of the friends of the victims ordered them to get a bucket of ice.

One of the suspects waited at the parking lot with a gun, investigators said.

A witness, parking aide Jess Aguilar, said he saw the victims leaving the party venue that morning and walking in the parking area. Moments later Aguillar said he saw one of the suspects pull out a gun and fire at Diamante and Colina.

Jericho and Ram, according to the police report, fled onboard a grey Honada Civic after the shooting.

Both victims were rushed to the Rizal Medical Center, where doctors declared Diamante as dead on arrival. Dr. Linico Federico Marquez of RMC said Colina was being monitored and in critical condition.

Investigators recovered 9 spent shells of a still unidentified gun from the crime scene. – Rappler.com