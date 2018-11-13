'Kung medyo may edad na, mga babae, hindi na po natin naman na kailangan pinoposasan lalo na kung wala namang history of violence,' says Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde

Published 7:13 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former first lady Imelda Marcos would not be cuffed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) if ever cops receive an arrest warrant from the Sandiganbayan.

"Most of the time kung meron man po kahit sino po lalo, na kung medyo may edad na, mga babae, hindi na po natin naman na kailangan pinoposasan lalo na kung wala namang history of violence," top cop Director General Oscar Albayalde said in a dzMM radio interview on Tuesday, November 13.

(Most of the time, whoever the person is, specially is the person is already old, and are women, we don't need to cuff anymore, especially if they have no history of violence.)

Mrs Marcos was sentenced to at least 6 years and a month in jail after she was found guilty of 7 counts of graft related to illegally maintained private organizations created in Switzerland, which allegedly generated an estimated US$200 million or P10.6 billion for her and her family.

Her age and gender are the same factors that Albayalde mentioned when asked to address why the PNP deferred sending an advance party of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for 89-year-old Marcos, unlike in the case of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Mrs Marcos, Albayalde said, is simply not a flight risk, while Trillanes had a history of mounting rebellions against the government.

Curiously, despite Trillanes' background, the PNP did not cuff him when a warrant came out from the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 for his revived rebellion case.

According to the lead arresting officer for Trillanes in September, it was because he voluntarily surrendered to the arresting team when it came for him inside the Senate.

"Sumama naman siya nang maayos. Hindi naman siya hysterical. Wala naman siyang violent reaction. In respect to the senator, 'di na rin kailangang mapahiya pa (He came with us properly. He was not hysterical. He did not have a violent reaction. In respect to the senator, we do not need to humiliate him)," Simon told Rappler in a phone interview.

Just in case the Sandiganbayan rules for it, Albayalde said the PNP has already prepared the Camp Crame Custodial Facility for Mrs Marcos. – Rappler.com