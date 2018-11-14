All qualified government employees will receive their yearend bonus tax-free, equivalent to a month of basic salary, and a cash gift of P5,000

Published 10:47 AM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than 1.5 million government workers will receive their yearend bonuses and cash gifts starting November 15, the Department of Budget and Management announced.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, November 14, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that all qualified government employees will receive their yearend bonus tax-free, equivalent to a month of basic salary, and a cash gift of P5,000.

Under DBM policy, the yearend bonus is granted to state employees under the following conditions:

Personnel has rendered at least a total or an aggregate of 4 months from January 1 to October 31 of the current year.

Personnel remains to be in government service as of October 31 of the same year.

Personnel has obtained at least a satisfactory performance rating in the applicable performance appraisal period.

Qualified government employees are the following:

Those occupying civilian positions, whether regular, contractual, or casual in nature, elective, full-time, or part-time in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, constitutional commissions and offices, state universities and colleges, and government owned and controlled corporations

Officials and employees of various local government units

Military and uniformed personnel under the Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority

Those who have rendered service for at least a total or an aggregate of 4 months from January 1 but separated with the government before October 31 shall receive the following pro-rated share:

Length of service % of yearend bonus and cash gift 4 months but less than 5 months 50% 5 months but less than 6 months 60% 6 months but less than 7 months 70% 7 months but less than 8 months 80% 8 months but less than 9 months 90% 9 months but less than 10 months 95%

Those who have rendered service of less than 4 months may receive the following:

Length of service % of cash gift Amount 3 months but less than 4 months 40% P2,000 2 months but less than 3 months 30% P1,500 1 months but less than 2 months 20% P1,000 Less than a month 10% P500

The yearend bonus is charged against the agencies' allocations under the 2018 General Appropriations Act or the national budget. – Rappler.com