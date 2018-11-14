Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion of Balaoan, La Union, dies as unknown assailants open fire on their convoy. His daughter, Mayor Aleli Concepcion, is undergoing medical treatment.

Published 11:40 AM, November 14, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Al-fred Concepcion, the vice mayor of Balaoan, La Union, and his security escort Mike Ulep were killed in a morning ambush in Barangay Cabuaan in his town on Wednesday, November 14.

His daughter, Mayor Aleli Concepcion, who was in their convoy, is being treated at Lorma Medical Center in San Fernando.

The convoy of Mayor Concepcion was ambushed by unknown assailants at 8:10 am, La Union police said.

They were said to have come from their house on the way to the municipal hall when the incident happened.

They were aboard a Toyota Innova van and Hyundai Starex van. They were first rushed to the Balaoan District Hospital, then transferred to Lorma Medical Center, where Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion reportedly died. Ulep was said to have been killed instantly.

This came more than a month after Mayor Alexander Buquing of Sudipen, La Union, was killed in an evening ambush on his way home. – Rappler.com