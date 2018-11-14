But unlike Boracay, El Nido will not be closed to tourists. The government will only shut down establishments with violations.

Published 2:55 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After Boracay reopened its shores following a 6-month closure, another top tourist destination is up for rehabilitation.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, November 14, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat described El Nido, Palawan, as "overcrowded."

Puyat said she noticed there were too many kayaks and boats, which resulted in pollution.

She said government agencies will come up with a study similar to the one done for Boracay, which would determine El Nido's carrying capacity. (IN CHARTS: Boracay is bursting at the seams)

However, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu clarified that El Nido will not be closed to tourists.

Cimatu said they will only shut down establishments found to have been disregarding environmental laws and easement provisions.

Officials of the local government of El Nido said they are set to close 22 establishments due to various violations. – Rappler.com