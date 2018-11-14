Identity theft is the top security concern among Filipinos, according to the newly released 2018 Unisys Security Index

Published 5:05 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos recorded the highest level of concern over security issues, according to the newly released 2018 Unisys Security Index.

The Philippines scored 232 out of 300 in the index, which is 59 points higher than the global average of 173. Still the Philippine index fell 11 points from 2017.

The index looked at national, financial, Internet, and personal security issues.

The top areas of concern for Filipinos are identity theft (88%), natural disasters (87%), and credit card fraud (86%).

The other top concerns are hacking (83%), terrorism (81%), financial obligations (79%), personal safety (79%), and banking online (76%).

Lysandra Schmutter, Unisys vice president for Asia Pacific, also underscored the concern on natural disasters. She said Colombia and Mexico are the only other countries that shared high concern over the same issue.

The survey polled 13 countries including, based on rank, Colombia (216), Malaysia (215), Mexico (213), Argentina (200), Brazil (185), US (163), Belgium (155), Australia (151), United Kingdom (149), New Zealand (138), Germany (127), and The Netherlands(109). – Rappler.com