Pepito Pico replaces Emmeline Aglipay Villar, who was appointed justice undersecretary in July

Published 5:00 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pepito Pico took his oath as the new congressman representing the Dignidad sa Bawat Manggagawa (Diwa) party at the House of Representatives.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo administered Pico's oath at the plenary hall of the Batasang Pambansa on Wednesday, November 14.

Unlike past lawmakers who took their oaths, however, Pico's family did not accompany him at the Speaker's rostrum.

Pico, Diwa's second nominee, is replacing the party's first nominee Emmeline Aglipay Villar, who was appointed undersecretary of the Department of Justice in July.

According to its official website, Diwa aims to protect the welfare of Filipino laborers and provide opportunities for their growth and development.

The party envisions every Filipino worker "to live with dignity in a democratic and just society." – Rappler.com