The administration of the UP Diliman campus says it was still waiting for a report about the car chase

Published 8:48 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) clarified that it was a car chase and not a shooting incident between warring fraternities which occurred in the Diliman campus Wednesday, November 14.

UP Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Dalisay said the UP Diliman Chief Security Officer John Baroña informed him that no shooting happened during the incident.

“What happened was a chase between two vehicles…..The unidentified aggressor blocked the other vehicle and hit it with a bat (or something else),” Dalisay told Rappler in a text message.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel, head of the Quezon City Police District, also said he had yet to receive an official report on the incident but added that UP Diliman police force requested for assistance regarding “damaged property.”

Dalisay said investigation was still ongoing and it was not yet verified if the incident involved fraternities in the university.

The car chase which was mistaken for a shooting incident was the second claim of fraternity-related violence this week.

According to the UP Law Student Government (UPLSG), there were reports of an altercation between members of the Alpha Phi Beta and Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternities which took place on campus Tuesday, November 13.

In a statement posted on Facebook Wednesday, November 14, the UPLSG strongly denounced the “barbaric acts,” saying there was no place for violence in the university.

Such acts compromised the safety of students and staff in school, they said.

“We must maintain an environment conducive for learning free from any form of violence. We will not condone such actions that compromise the safety of the UP Law community. The protection and well-being of our students and staff is of utmost priority and any act that threatens the security of the College will not be tolerated,” they added.

The UPLSG said it was waiting reports from members of the two fraternities regarding the incident that took place on Tuesday.

They said a fact-finding committee would be created “ to hold the people involved accountable.” – Rappler.com