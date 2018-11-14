Pending the full review of the fare hike, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra III says it's status quo for the new fare matrix

Published 10:15 PM, November 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Wednesday, November 14, that it will continue charging for fare matrices which reflect the P2 fare hike in the minimum jeepney fare.

The LTFRB is currently reviewing the fare hike decision, as ordered by the Department of Transportation. This means that the regulatory board will be coming up with a formula to address the changing trends in fuel prices, prices of commodities, and other relevant factors.

Pending the review, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III said they will still distribute fare matrices for P570. Only those with an updated fare matrix showing the P10 minimum fare can charge that new amount. (READ: Bakit kailangan ng fare matrix bago makasingil ng P10 pamasahe sa dyip?)

Once a formula and the mechanics have been agreed upon, Delgra said fare matrices will be put up online.

"As suggested by the committee on transport, we'll make available the matrix on the website," Delgra said in a press briefing on Wednesday evening.

Asked whether a rollback in the minimum jeepney fare is possible, Delgra said the LTFRB has received another petition to review the fare hike decision, and would not want to preempt the decision.

"The board decided to accept it and set it for hearing this month. We are yet to set the date insofar as the hearing is concerned," he said.

On Monday, November 12, the United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC) asked the LTFRB to reopen talks on the recent jeepney and bus fare hikes, amid the decline in petroleum prices.

For the 5th straight week, fuel prices have gone down. On Tuesday, November 13, gasoline prices were cut by P2 to P2.50 per liter, diesel prices by P2, and kerosene prices by P1.80 to P1.85. – Rappler.com