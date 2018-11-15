'It’s unfair to close down El Nido when in fact we’ve been complying with environmental policies,' say tourism establishment owners in the Palawan town

Published 12:02 PM, November 15, 2018

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines – Business owners have appealed to the national government not to shut down Palawan's top destination El Nido, as local establishments have been complying with environmental policies.

The Cottages, Resorts and Restaurants Association of El Nido (CRRAEN) made the appeal on Wednesday, November 14, the same day the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced that "overcrowded" El Nido would undergo rehabilitation.

The group said its erring member-establishments have shaped up after receiving violation notices from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) earlier this year, or around the time President Rodrigo Duterte first announced he would temporarily shut down Boracay island.

“It’s unfair to close down El Nido when in fact we’ve been complying with several environmental policies. Most of the establishments which had been found on coastal easement or occupying timberland had already moved out. We regularly dislodge our septic tanks and ensure wastewater doesn’t flow to the bay,” CCRAEN Henri Fernandez told Rappler Tuesday.

Fernandez was responding to the statement of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año threatening to recommend the shutdown of El Nido to President Rodrigo Duterte if the town is found with major environmental law violations upon their inspection.

He urged Año to meet with the environment department and the municipal government concerning the ongoing cleanup efforts in town.

“Secretary Año should coordinate with the DENR and the local government unit on the progress of compliance and what else should still be done,” he said. (READ: DENR targets full El Nido cleanup by end-2018)

In February, DENR Mimaropa formed Task Force El Nido to address the town’s problems with the encroachment of easement zones and timberland areas; degradation of water quality in Bacuit Bay; and improper disposal of solid and liquid wastes, among others. (READ: El Nido crackdown on erring establishments begins)

The task force issued 407 eviction notices to structures built on declared easement zones and forestlands, and also served violation notices to 253 establishments found non-compliant with laws regulating wastewater discharge.

Erring establishment owners were given time to comply through technical conferences facilitated by the regional Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Town administrator RJ de la Calzada is confident that the municipal government has been doing its job of enforcing local regulations and national laws in the town, which forms part of the El Nido-Taytay Managed Resource Protected Area.

“Since the start of Mayor Nieves Rosento’s term, the LGU El Nido have increased its effort for environmental compliance. The LGU has fast-tracked the implementation of projects in line with wastewater, solid waste, easement and setback, carrying capacity and water,” De la Calzada told Rappler in a separate interview.

Meanwhile, DENR Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Henry Adornado noted that the fecal coliform level in Bacuit Bay within Barangays Masagana, Maligaya and Corong-corong has reached and been kept at normal level.

The result of water testing in Barangay Buena Suerte – while still high compared to DENR’s water quality guidelines/criteria under Class SB waters of 100 most probable number per 100 milliliters – has significantly decreased from 3,500 in February to 1,600 in September this year.

The EMB in Mimaropa said, however, it is still too early to tell if the changes in coliform levels are due to the task force’s cleanup efforts.

“The EMB explained that further tests and data gathering are necessary to determine the root cause of water degradation in the bay,” Adornado said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the task force will continue to conduct regular effluent monitoring, and file cases before the department’s Pollution Adjudication Board or in regular courts to ensure the establishments’ full compliance with environmental laws.

Adornado said the EMB will also undertake activities to establish Bacuit Bay as a Water Quality Management Area, based on orders of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to involve stakeholders in the preservation of the bay.

“With our continuous and strict monitoring, we look forward to achieving Class SB water in Bacuit Bay,” he said.

De la Calzada said El Nido officials were set to meet with Cimatu, Año, and Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat to “do a levelling off and set a direction mutually agreed by all parties.”

The tourism chief earlier suggested to shut down only non-compliant tourism establishments and not the whole of El Nido. – Rappler.com