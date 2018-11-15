Police Officer III Jernie Ramirez, an assistant instructor at the Joint Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center in Puerto Princesa City, has been detained at the Palawan capital's police office

Published 11:36 AM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A policeman was arrested in Puerto Princesa in Palawan on Monday, November 12, after allegedly raping a rookie policewoman who was training under him.

According to the police report of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, rookie policewoman Josefa (not her real name) was on Sunday night patrol with a companion inside the Joint Maritime Law Enforcement Training Center, when one of their assistant instructors Police Officer III Jernie Ramirez approached them.

Ramirez, according to Puerto Princesa cops, "forced" Josefa to continue her patrols with him instead. (READ: Drug war to deter rape? 16 cops in 8 cases — study)

"The suspect then pushed the victim at the dark portion of a female CR (comfort room) and kissed her lips. He threatened the victim and brought her to a certain room [on] the 2nd floor of an old building, then took advantage of his superior strength and raped the victim," the police report read.

Josefa reported the incident at around 5:45 pm to another assistant instructor, who then informed the course director. The course chief then immediately ordered for the arrest of Ramirez.

Ramirez was arrested just 30 minutes after. Faced with a rape complaint, he had been detained in the Puerto Princesa City police office.

Josefa and Ramirez's case comes just 5 days after two Quezon City cops were arrested for forcing a female suspect up for booking procedures to have sex with them in exchange for her freedom.

Just 9 days prior to the Quezon City incident, a Manila cop was nabbed after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old, promising freedom for her detained parents. – Rappler.com