Chief Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza speaks to Rappler about what the BOL plebiscite means for Mindanao and what lies ahead should the organic law be ratified

Published 12:32 PM, November 15, 2018

Bookmark to watch the interview with Dureza at 3:30 PM

MANILA, Philippines – On January 21, 2019, people in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will cast their vote on whether or not to ratify the landmark Bangsamoro Organic Law.

As early as December 7, the government and supporters of the law will begin campaigning for a "yes vote." This plebiscite period will happen as government contemplates another extension of martial law in Mindanao and as the country gears up for the May 2019 elections.

Chief Presidential Adviser Jesus Dureza speaks to Rappler about what the BOL plebiscite means for Mindanao and what lies ahead should the organic law be ratified. – Rappler.com