'It affects the morale of the PNP.... Tinataya nila ang buhay nila diyan,' says Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año

Published 7:20 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Claiming that the top-rating show is damaging to the morale of the police force, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said he wants FPJ's Ang Probinsyano to be rewritten to favor cops.



"Kahit part lang ng segment ay 'yung buong organization ay masama, ang namumuno ay masama, ang laki ng epekto sa mga nanonood no'n. Hindi natin gusto ipatigil, gusto nating baguhin 'yung kanilang plot," Año said in a Rappler Talk interview on Thursday, November 15.

(Even if it's only a segment showing that the whole organization is bad, the head is bad, that still has a big effect on viewers. We don't want it stopped, we want its plot to be changed.)

As the DILG secretary, Año has administrative supervision over the police.

While it is one of his thrusts to clean the police force, former military chief Año said that the show's portrayal of police deeply involved in crime is simply unfair for the good cops.

"It affects the morale of the PNP (Philippine National Police), especially those who are doing good in their job. Tinataya nila ang buhay nila diyan para mai-save kung sino man 'yung ise-save (They're risking their lives just to save whoever needs saving)," Año said.

Asked if he is willing to speak to Coco Martin – the show's star, writer, and director – Año said, "If there's a chance, why not?"

The issue on the series' supposed "unfair" treatment of cops was first flagged by PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde.

The top cop announced in a Camp Crame interview on Wednesday, November 14, that they sent a letter to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, asking to speak with writers of the show. – Rappler.com