The Philippine and Vietnamese navies spend an afternoon of camaraderie at the Philippine-occupied Northeast Cay in the Spratlys

Published 11:38 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a goodwill visit that started with a symbolic handshake. On a Philippine-occupied island in the South China Sea on Saturday, November 10, Philippine and Vietnamese navies played games in the name of camaraderie.

A total of 63 Vietnamese forces sailed to Northeast Cay in the Spratlys upon the invitation of the Philippines. It was a “return visit” to match Vietnam’s gesture in 2017, when they invited Filipinos to neighboring Southeast Cay. These are dubbed “twin islands.”

The navies played volleyball, football, tug of war, centipede race, sack race, and palo sebo. The Philippine Navy shared photos.

“This was capped by cultural performances that highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship, better understanding, camaraderie, and cultural exchange between the two navies,” said Commodore Rommel Jason Galang, commander of Naval Forces West.

“The Philippine Navy and the Vietnam People’s Navy Personnel Interaction provides a venue for enlarging and sustaining good relationship between the two navies,” he said. – Rappler.com