Interior Secretary Eduardo Año 'warned' and 'admonished' Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III for campaigning for a revolutionary government

Published 7:00 AM, November 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año scolded DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, after the latter publicly expressed support for President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a revolutionary government.

Año disclosed this during a Rappler talk interview on Thursday, November 14, after explaining that he continues to back Duterte's federalism campaign.

"Ang kanilang mistake doon is we have to be discerning. Inadmit naman ni Usec Densing na mali 'yung ginawa niya. I warned him and I admonished him. Well, he apologized, and sabi niya 'di niya talaga 'yan sinasadya," Año said.

(Their mistake there is that we have to be discerning. Usec Densing admitted that what he did was wrong. I warned him and I admonished him. Well, he apologized, and he said he did not mean to do it.)

He was referring to Densing, the DILG Undersecretary for Operations, who reportedly called on Duterte during a public forum to declare a revolutionary government, and was spotted in a pro-administration rally which "granted" Duterte the power to overhaul the Constitution.

So far, Año said, the DILG is only officially campaigning for federalism, and that unconstitutional measures like the formation of a revolutionary government remain to be off the table.

"Why are we going to go for a revgov, when there are still so many means to effect change that are guaranteed by the Constitution?" Año asked.

Sought for comment, Densing said he has since then limited appearing in public forums to speak about the prospect of declaring a revolutionary government. He said he is now campaigning for a so-called "transitory government."

"He respected my thoughts and rightly so, I'm careful. In fact, since last year, I've really not made any public discussions about revgov," Densing told Rappler in a text message. – Rappler.com