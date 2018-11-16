(UPDATED) She is appealing for post-conviction bail

Published 8:19 AM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos showed up at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Friday, November 16, for a hearing on her appeal to be granted post-conviction bail.

Bail while appealing a conviction is provided for under Rule 114 of the Rules Of Court depending on the discretion of the Court.

Marcos, who snubbed her promulgation of her verdict on November 9, explained to the Court that she is suffering from “multiple organ infirmities” and is “under strict orders” to avoid stressful situations that would put her at risk of a heart attack or seizure.

In that same pleading, Marcos requested that she be granted the discretionary post-conviction bail.

The Court’s 5th Division will hear that pleading Friday morning.

Marcos was convicted for 7 counts of graft for illegally creating and maintaining private organizations in Switzerland. She was sentenced to 6 to 11 years for each count.

The Sandiganbayan 5th Division said in its decision that the private foundations were used to earn interest and investments for the "private benefit" of the Marcos family, where Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, and youngest daughter Irene were specified as beneficiaries.

The 3 also showed up at the anti-graft court.

Lead Ombudsman Prosecutor Rey Quilala said the Marcoses earned at least US$200 million or P10.6 billion from what the Court called the former first family's "entrepreneurial activities."

This is Marcos's 2nd conviction. She was convicted for two counts of graft in 1993 but was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 1998.

A 31-year-old civil case against Marcos and the Marcos children is up for decision at the 4th Division, where the government seeks to recover P200 billion or US$3.8 billion in ill-gotten wealth. – Rappler,com