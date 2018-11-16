Martial law victims and militant groups call for the immediate imprisonment of the former first lady while Marcos loyalists demand 'justice' for the Marcos matriarch

Published 10:26 AM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos on Friday, November 16, appeared before the Sandiganbayan for the first time since the anti-graft court convicted her of 7 counts of graft.

Many people gathered outside the court to taunt and cheer on the Marcos matriarch.

Groups including Martial Law victims and militant organizations held up streamers and posters demanding the Marcoses to return their ill-gotten wealth. They also urged the court to send to prison the widow of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos loyalists demanded "justice" for the lawmaker. One poster showed an image of the Marcos couple in the 1970s, with Imelda's cartoon bubble saying in Filipino (with an English translation provided): "Kami ang ninakawan (We've been robbed)!"

Marcos appeared in court on Friday for a hearing on her appeal to be granted post-conviction bail. The Sandiganbayan's 5th Division allowed her to post a bail bond while the court decides whether or not to grant her post-conviction bail. (READ: Imelda Saga: Will she go to jail or not?)

Marcos was convicted of 7 counts of graft for illegally creating and maintaining private organizations in Switzerland. She was sentenced to 6 years and one month to 11 years for each count. – Rappler.com