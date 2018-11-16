The Land Transportation Authority reiterates there are no Number 8 plates issued for the 17th Congress

Published 2:01 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ilocos Norte Representative 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos used on Friday, November 16, a coaster bearing the No. 8 plate although these have already been recalled by the lower house.

With the use of the Number 8, Marcos violated House of Representatives orders.

Number 8 is the protocol plate given to House members.

In August 2016, during the 16th Congress, then House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ordered lawmakers to return all their protocol plates.

No protocol plate was produced and issued for the current 17th Congress, which means there shouldn’t be any Number 8 plate on the road today.

“The last production and issuance of protocol plate for members of the House...is during the 16th Congress 2013 to 2016. Considering that there were no plates issued for the present Congress, the plates issued to the previous Congress should no longer be used,” said Francis Almora, Director of the Law Enforcement Service of the Land Transportation Authority (LTO).

On November 14, House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo again reminded lawmakers to return their No. 8 plates.

“In view of this development, the honorable Speaker has given instructions for the immediate recall of all protocol plates issued during the 16th Congress and earlier. Kindly return these car plates to the office of the secretary-general for proper acknowledgment,” said House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya.

Marcos used the coaster to go to the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on Friday to attend her hearing on her appeal to avail of post-conviction bail. It is a remedy that gives temporary freedom to convicted persons while they appeal the verdict.

While the Sandiganbayan 5th Decision decides on the appeal for post-conviction bail, the justices allowed Marcos to post a P150,000 bond meanwhile, meaning she is free while she waits.

She was convicted on November 9 for 7 counts of graft for illegally creating and maintaining private Swiss foundations for the “private benefit” of the Marcos family. – Rappler.com

