An advisory from the Tapang at Malasakit Alliance also says that organizations misrepresenting their group will face legal action

Published 8:24 PM, November 16, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte's Tapang at Malasakit Alliance on Friday, November 16, distanced itself from the November 2 gathering in Milan, Italy, which was reportedly organized by a group bearing a similar name.

In an advisory, the younger Duterte's group said that the public should be wary of organizations that claim to be associated with them, especially when solicitations are involved.

“The Tapang at Malakasakit Alliance for the Philippines wishes to inform its members, supporters, and volunteers worldwide that it has no connection whatsoever with the November 2 gathering in Milan, Italy, of individuals who represented themselves as members and officers of Tapang at Malasakit DDS Europe,” said the advisory sent to reporters here.

The Davao City mayor's group said it appreciated “the effort and enthusiasm of the supporters of Tapang at Malasakit,” however, it never sanctioned the creation of any subgroups or chapters.

“The Alliance has also not authorized any person or group to represent, organize events, or solicit money or favors on behalf of the Alliance, its advocacies, and programs,” the advisory added.

Tapang at Malasakit describes itself as “a federation of all existing Duterte supporter groups that seek to improve the lives of the Filipinos.”

The group also said it “promotes volunteerism and pushes President Duterte’s reform agendas.”

“The public is cautioned about dealing with individuals who identify themselves as local or global representatives of the Alliance, especially if solicitations for money or other kinds of favors are involved. Tapang at Malasakit Alliance does not ask for money or favors,” the advisory added.

The advisory also warned people misrepresenting themselves that they could face legal actions as “Tapang at Malasakit Alliance has a legal duty to prevent other people or organizations from using its corporate name.”

“We therefore ask the public not to use the Tapang at Malasakit name to avoid any confusion, misrepresentation or legal liabilities,” it added. – Rappler.com