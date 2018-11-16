Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte cuts short his trip to Papua New Guinea by a day. Cabinet members will represent him in a day's worth of APEC events.

Published 8:16 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will miss an entire day of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events after deciding to fly home a day early from Papua New Guinea.

Duterte was supposed to depart from Port Moresby, where APEC events are being held, late afternoon on Sunday, November 18.

His new schedule, sent by Malacañang staff, has him flying out late Saturday night, November 17, instead.

This means Duterte will be absent from all the Sunday events he had been scheduled to attend.

These events include the following:

Leaders' Official Family Photo

International Monetary Fund Informal Dialogue with Leaders

Leaders' Retreat

Leaders' Working Lunch

Duterte will be represented at these events by his Cabinet members. As of writing, Malacañang is yet to explain why the President is cutting his trip short.

At the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits in Singapore, Duterte skipped 5 major events in order to take "power naps," as explained by Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Duterte lashed out at critics for calling him "lazy."

The last time Duterte cut short a trip abroad was in September when he visited Jordan. He also flew back a day earlier than planned, with the Palace not citing any specific reason for the decision. – Rappler.com