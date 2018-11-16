The 'kubradores' or bet collectors work for Globaltech, whose license to operate was revoked by PCSO in 2016

Published 11:35 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested 57 "kubradores" or bet collectors during a raid of 5 "Peryahan ng Bayan" venues operating illegally in Quezon City, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Friday, November 16.

The PCSO said the bet collectors worked for the outlets illegal operated by Globaltech.

PCSO revoked in 2016 Golbaltech's authority to operate "Peryahan ng Bayan" outlets for numerous violations. Foremost among these, said PCSO, is Globaltech's failure to remit some P100 million in revenues due the government agency.

The arrested workers of Globaltech will be charged with violating the Anti-Illegal Numbers Games Laws and the Cyber Crime Law.

The NBI seized during the raid: 4 units of desktop computers, fake PCSO identification cards, betting slips, and vehicles used for collecting bets.

PCSO general manager Alexander Balutan said: “Let this be a warning to Globaltech, you are operating illegally. We will shut down all your existing 'Peryahan' sites. We will also file criminal charges against the operators and also administrative if we find out that some elective officials are involved in this kind of illegal gambling activity.”

“The Peryahan which is being operated by Globaltech in Quezon City and some parts of the country is illegal and must be closed,” Balutan added. – Rappler.com