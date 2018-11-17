Published 1:32 PM, November 17, 2018
Updated 1:32 PM, November 17, 2018
CASUALTY. Yuba County Sheriff officers carry a body away from a burned residence in Paradise, California, on November 10, 2018. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
HITCH HIKE. Central American migrants – mostly Hondurans – taking part in a caravan to the US, get on board a truck heading to Irapuato in Guanajuato on November 11, 2018 after spending the night in Queretaro, Mexico. Photo by Alfredo Estrella/AFP
FASCINATING. Russia's Tiffani Zagorski (left) and Jonathan Guerreiro perform during the ice dance free dance event at the figure skating NHK Trophy in Hiroshima on November 11, 2018. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP
BUSY INTERSECTION. An aerial picture taken on the night of November 12, 2018 shows traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai, China. Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP
GREAT BALLS OF FIRE. A picture taken on November 12, 2018, shows a ball of fire above the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli air strike. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP
AFTERMATH. Chris and Nancy Brown embrace while looking over the remains of their burned residence after the Camp fire tore through the region in Paradise, California on November 12, 2018. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
WALK IN THE PARK. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a French-German ceremony in the clearing of Rethondes (the Glade of the Armistice) in Compiegne, France, on November 10, 2018. Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP
CARAVAN. Migrants from poor Central American countries–mostly Hondurans– moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, walk along the road between Zapopan and Tequila in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on their trek north, on November 13, 2018. Photo by Ulises Ruiz/AFP
PAYDAY. Rohingya refugees labourers wait to collect their daily wages after working in a road construction site at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh on November 14, 2018. Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
FALL FASHION. A cyclist rides past people wearing animal costumes during heavy snowfall, the first in the autumn, in the centre Kiev on November 14, 2018. Photo by Sergei Supinsky/AFP
'JAIL IMELDA MARCOS.' Martial Law victims and militant groups rally outside the Sandiganbayan on November 16, 2018 during a hearing on the appeal of former First Lady Imelda Marcos to be granted post-conviction bail. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
IRON BUTTERFLY NO MORE. Former first lady and now Ilocos Norte Representative Imelda Marcos arrives at the Sandiganbayan on November 16, 2018, to file for motion for leave of court to avail of post conviction remedies. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
JAIL 'EM ALL. Student activists call for immediate imprisonment of Imelda Marcos and other leaders during a rally in Manila after the former first lady was granted bail by the Sandiganbayan on November 16, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
ROCKSTAR. Supporters approach President Rodrigo Duterte after his meeting with the Filipino community in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on November 16, 2018. Malacañang photo
