Published 1:55 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine officials are closely monitoring the raging wildfires in California and checking the condition of Filipinos living there.

The so-called Camp Fire in northern California has left at least 71 people dead and more than 1,000 others missing, while a blaze in southern California dubbed the Woolsey Fire has killed 3 people.

In a statement on Sunday, November 18, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) expressed its condolences to the victims' families.

As of Sunday morning, there have been no reports of Filipino fatalities in both wildfires.

But Philippine Consul General to San Francisco Henry Bensurto Jr said at least one Filipino in Butte County lost his home.

The DFA said there are around 2,500 Filipinos in Butte County in San Francisco.

Another 25,879 Filipinos, meanwhile, are in Ventura County in Los Angeles.

Bensurto and Philippine Consul General to Los Angeles Adel Angelito Cruz are both coordinating with authorities and the Filipino community, said the DFA.

Those with information on Filipinos who may be affected and in need of assistance should call the following numbers:

+1 415-748-9888 in San Francisco

+1 (213) 268-9990 in Los Angeles

– Rappler.com