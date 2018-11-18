Most of the casualties are minors

Published 4:05 PM, November 18, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – Three people, including two minors, died in a road collision involving a motorcycle, tricycle, and bus on Saturday evening, November 17, in Sta Cruz, Zambales.

Five others sustained multiple injuries.

Zambales Provincial Police Office director Senior Superintendent Felix Verbo Jr identified the fatalities as Tilyong Arbizo, driver of a tricycle known as a kulong-kulong; Michelle Arbizo, 9; and Daniel Arbizo, 8.

Belong Arbizo, 10; Mikoy Arbizo, 4; Mika Arbizo, 3; motorcycle driver Justy Mendoza; and an unidentified girl were wounded.

The Arbizos are from Barangay Mapalad, while Mendoza is from Barangay Tubo-Tubo South.

Based on the initial investigation, Mendoza was traveling along the national highway going northbound, followed by the kulong-kulong. Upon reaching Barangay Lipay, Mendoza lost control of his motorcycle and slid on the road.

In Tilyong Arbizo's attempt to avoid running over Mendoza, he swerved his kulong-kulong to the left, but was hit by an oncoming Victory Liner bus.

Tilyong and the two other fatalities were declared dead on arrival at the Ospital ng Sta Cruz.

The driver of the Victory Liner bus surrendered to responding policemen. – Rappler.com