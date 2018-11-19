The late Ifugao representative Gualberto Lumauig will be buried at the Loyola Memorial Park on November 25

Published 9:45 AM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ifugao governor and representative Gualberto Lumauig died on Sunday, November 18 after a lingering illness.

Lumauig is survived by his wife Felicisima Esing Dait Lumauig, with whom he has 6 children: the late Aloysius, Benedict , Cicero, and Doris, as well as Emma, Frances, and Gina. Lumauig has 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

“Gualberto B. Lumauig, my rock, my inspiration, has left us this morning. Our mom, Felicisima Esing Dait Lumauig, and the family wish to thank you all for the prayers and messages of sympathies,” said Lumauig’s daughter Gina in a Facebook post.

His wake will begin at 5 pm on Monday, November 19, at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Marikina City. Daily masses will be held for the late Ifugao politician at 7 pm.

Lumauig’s remains will be brought to the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Thursday, November 22, for his necrological services.

He will be buried at the Loyola Memorial Park on Sunday, November 25.

Lumauig was the first governor of Ifugao, having been appointed by the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos in March 1967. In 1980, Lumauig was elected assemblyman representing the Ifugao province. He then served as minister of information towards the latter part of the Marcos administration.

After the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the Marcos dictatorship, Lumauig ran and won as Ifugao congressman in 1988.

He then became spokesperson of the Lakas-National Union of Christian Democrats party under then-president Fidel Ramos.

A journalist by profession, Lumauig was the former president of the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Philosophy and Letters and ex-governor of the Philippine National Red Cross.

Prior to his death, Lumauig was a longtime columnist of the Manila Bulletin and was a contributor for the Philippine Star and the Philippine Daily Inquirer. He had authored the book, New Horizon: Ifugao,which details the history of Ifugao politics. – Rappler.com