Highlights of the Chinese President's November 20 to 21 visit to Manila include a state banquet hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte and courtesy calls by House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III

Published 12:39 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit from November 20 to 21, or from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The state visit, the first one for a Chinese president in 13 years, comes with the usual trappings – a welcome ceremony, a state banquet, a number of agreements to be signed, and meetings with the country's highest officials.

While in Manila, Xi will be staying at Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. He will not be visiting Davao City any more, unlike Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first head of state to visit the Philippines during the Duterte administration.

Here's what Xi's schedule looks like, according to Malacañang:

NOVEMBER 20, Tuesday

President Xi arrives Tuesday morning at Ninoy Aquino International AIrport Terminal 1

Wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park

Official Welcome Ceremony in Malacañang

Signing of the Malacañang Guest Book

Expanded Bilateral Meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and Cabinet members

Witness of the Signing of of Exchange of Agreements

Joint Press Statements by President Xi and President Duterte

Restricted Meeting and Exchange of Gifts

State Banquet with toast remarks

NOVEMBER 21, Wednesday

Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pay courtesy call at Shangri-La Hotel

Photo Opportunity with leaders of the Filipino-Chinese community

Depart Manila for China at NAIA Terminal 1

Rappler is not publishing the time of each event for security reasons, upon instructions from the Palace. – Rappler.com