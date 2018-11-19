Xi Jinping's schedule of activities in PH
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit from November 20 to 21, or from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The state visit, the first one for a Chinese president in 13 years, comes with the usual trappings – a welcome ceremony, a state banquet, a number of agreements to be signed, and meetings with the country's highest officials.
While in Manila, Xi will be staying at Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. He will not be visiting Davao City any more, unlike Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the first head of state to visit the Philippines during the Duterte administration.
Here's what Xi's schedule looks like, according to Malacañang:
NOVEMBER 20, Tuesday
- President Xi arrives Tuesday morning at Ninoy Aquino International AIrport Terminal 1
- Wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park
- Official Welcome Ceremony in Malacañang
- Signing of the Malacañang Guest Book
- Expanded Bilateral Meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and Cabinet members
- Witness of the Signing of of Exchange of Agreements
- Joint Press Statements by President Xi and President Duterte
- Restricted Meeting and Exchange of Gifts
- State Banquet with toast remarks
NOVEMBER 21, Wednesday
- Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III pay courtesy call at Shangri-La Hotel
- Photo Opportunity with leaders of the Filipino-Chinese community
- Depart Manila for China at NAIA Terminal 1
Rappler is not publishing the time of each event for security reasons, upon instructions from the Palace. – Rappler.com