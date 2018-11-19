Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos, who was convicted of graft, is an early bird at the House plenary on Monday, November 19

Published 3:45 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Imelda Marcos reappeared at the House of Representatives on Monday, November 19, after failing to go to work during the week following her conviction for 7 counts of graft.

The former first lady was an early bird for the 3 pm plenary session at the Batasang Pambansa, arriving at the hall around 2:30 pm. She was wearing a pink terno-inspired long blouse and matching pants.

The 89-year-old widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, however, did not grant any media interviews.

On November 9, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan found Marcos guilty of illegally creating and maintaining private organizations in Switzerland, where she earned at least $200 million from interest and investments for the "private benefit" of the former first family. (READ: Imee, Bongbong Marcos were beneficiaries of illegal Swiss foundations)

She was sentenced to prison for 6 years and 1 month to 11 years for each of the 7 counts of graft. Marcos, who is running for Ilocos Norte governor in 2019, is also perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

Before the Sandiganbayan gave her temporary freedom on November 16, Marcos was a no-show at the House. She neither attended the plenary sessions held from November 12 to November 14 nor did she report for work at her congressional office in Batasan.

The Sandiganbayan allowed her to post a bail bond amounting to P150,000 while the court is still deciding with finality on her post-conviction bail.

Sandiganbayan 5th Division Chairman Associate Justice Rafael Lagos had grilled Marcos and her lawyer for having two different reasons why the congresswoman was absent on the day the court issued its verdict. (READ: 'So which is it?' court asks Imelda Marcos and lawyer)

Vice President Leni Robredo called Marcos' P150,000 bail bond a "mockery of the justice system," saying the amount is too small considering the enormity of the billions stolen by Marcos and her husband during their conjugal dictatorship. – Rappler.com