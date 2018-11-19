Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, November 20

Published 4:30 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, November 20, due to Tropical Depression Samuel.

Central Visayas

Bantayan, Cebu - preschool to senior high school (public only)

Caraga

Butuan City - all levels (public and private)

Surigao del Norte - all levels (public and private)

Northern Mindanao

San Fernando, Bukidnon - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

Gingoog, Misamis Oriental - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

