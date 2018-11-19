#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, November 20
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Tuesday, November 20, due to Tropical Depression Samuel.
Central Visayas
- Bantayan, Cebu - preschool to senior high school (public only)
Caraga
- Butuan City - all levels (public and private)
- Surigao del Norte - all levels (public and private)
Northern Mindanao
- San Fernando, Bukidnon - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Gingoog, Misamis Oriental - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
