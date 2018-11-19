NCRPO chief Police Director Guillermo Eleazar says 'extensive' security and coordination preparations were done for the Chinese president’s upcoming Philippine visit

Published 6:19 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more than 5,500 cops to secure the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping from November 20 to 21.

In a statement Monday, November 19, the PNP said the majority of the police will come from its stations in Metro Manila, while at least 200 others from Calabarzon will be placed on standby.

“With pride, banking for a successful State Visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, I would like to assure everyone that our whole force is solid, ready and equipped to serve and protect in all eventualities during this crucial historical juncture,” said Police Director Guillermo Eleazar chief of the National Capital Region Police Office.

Eleazar said “extensive” security and coordination preparations were done for the Chinese president’s upcoming visit. He likewise assured the public that Metro Manila cops would “maximize capabilities” to ensure a safe and peaceful visit. (READ: Xi Jinping's schedule of activities in PH)

As a “proactive move,” he added, “all possible forms” of violence have been anticipated and have a “tailored fit” response in the event of any trouble.

Xi’s state visit is the first for a Chinese president in 13 years. – Rappler.com