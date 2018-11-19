Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says the posts were vacated so that newly appointed DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista could form his own team

Published 12:00 AM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Monday, November 19, that President Rodrigo Duterte fired 3 Department of Social Welfare and Development undersecretaries to help the department's new head appoint his own people.

"Yes. We expect the new secretary to bring his own team to provide better services to the public," Medialdea said in a message on Monday, November 19, when asked about the issue.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Glenda Relova identified the two who asked to step down as Undersecretary for Protective Programs Mae Fe Templa and Undersecretary for Promotive Programs Maria Lourdes Turalde-Jarabe. Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Hope Hervilla also handed her resignation, which was accepted by Duterte.

According to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the DSWD officials’ posts were opened so that newly appointed Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, could form his own team.

In response, Bautista told Rappler the vacant positions were open for those who had “unquestionable integrity” and the desire to serve the poor “without any conditions.”

“If they satisfy these basic qualifications then they can form part of the DSWD Team,” he said.

Before joining government in 2016, when the DSWD was still headed by Leftist Judy Taguiwalo, the 3 were also members of Left-leaning organizations.

Jarabe served as Gabriela secretary-general. Hervilla had been a Bayan Muna regional chairperson while Templa was a member of the Forum of Women for Action with Rody Duterte.

Medialdea said their affiliations with the Left had nothing to do with Duterte's decision to ask them to leave their posts.

A 4th DSWD undersecretary also identified with the previous DSWD leadership kept her position.

Former Gabriela Women's Party-list representative Luzviminda Ilagan has so far managed to keep her post. Ilagan has enjoyed good ties with Duterte ever since the two served in the Davao City local government. – Rappler.com