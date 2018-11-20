Watch highlights of Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2-day state visit on Rappler

Published 8:53 AM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Philippines from Tuesday to Wednesday, November 20 to 21, marking the first state visit of a Chinese president in 13 years. (Click here for Rappler's full coverage of the state visit)

Xi will meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his Cabinet members, and be the guest of honor at a state banquet in Malacañang. He will also meet with other Philippine leaders, including former president now Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, whose presidency also forged warm ties with China, and Senate President Vicente Sotto III. (READ: Xi Jinping's schedule of activities in the Philippines)

Watch highlights of Xi’s state visit live on Rappler. – Rappler.com