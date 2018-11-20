PBA Representative Jericho Nograles is in charge of the legislative district vacated by his brother, newly appointed Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles

Published 1:45 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta Representative Jericho Nograles has been designated as caretaker of the 1st district of Davao City, after the appointment of his brother Karlo Nograles as Cabinet Secretary.

Jericho’s office sent reporters a copy of Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo’s memorandum informing him about his designation as caretaker on Tuesday, November 20. The document was dated November 15.

“In the interest of the people of the 1st District of Davao City, the Honorable Jericho Jonas B. Nograles is hereby designated as the legislative caretaker of the 1st District of Davao City effective immediately,” said Arroyo.

Karlo, who chaired the House committee on appropriations, took his oath as Cabinet Secretary before President Rodrigo Duterte on November 5. (READ: From House to Palace: Karlo Nograles is next Cabinet Secretary)

The former congressman replaced Leoncio Evasco Jr, who resigned from his post as he is running for Bohol governor in 2019. (READ: Nograles says House stint will help him in new Malacañang post)

A 3rd-term congressman, Karlo had considered running for senator. But he dropped his Senate bid in the wake of the House leadership’s discovery of more than P50 billion worth of "misplaced" funds allegedly inserted into the 2019 budget. Karlo has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The father of Jericho and Karlo, former House speaker Prospero Nograles, was previously engaged in a bitter political rivalry with Duterte in Davao City. When Duterte ran for president in 2016, however, the two mended ties, with the Nograles clan supporting his candidacy. – Rappler.com