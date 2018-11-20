'China stands ready to work with the Philippines for even greater progress in our relations,' says Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives in Manila for a state visit

Published 1:32 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed "good-neighborliness and friendship" as "the only right choice for China and the Philippines" as he arrived in Manila on Tuesday, November 19, for a two-day state visit.

Here is the full text of Xi's arrival statement as provided by the Chinese embassy:

Arrival Statement by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines

20 November 2018

It gives me great pleasure to pay a state visit to the beautiful Republic of the Philippines at the kind invitation of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Upon arrival in Manila, I wish to express, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, cordial greetings and best wishes to the government and the hospitable and friendly people of the Philippines.

As friendly neighbors across the sea, China and the Philippines enjoy geographical proximity and a strong bond that links our peoples and cultures. For centuries, our two countries have stood together through thick and thin and written splendid chapters of friendly exchanges. Since President Duterte took office, thanks to the joint efforts of our two sides, we have reopened the door of friendship and cooperation to each other, bringing real benefits to our peoples and making an important contribution to regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Given the profound and complex changes in the world, good-neighborliness and friendship is the only right choice for China and the Philippines, two developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, and our peoples have higher expectations for stronger ties and cooperation across the board between our two sides. China stands ready to work with the Philippines for even greater progress in our relations.

As I start this visit, I look forward to meeting with President Duterte for an in-depth exchange of views on how to further strengthen China-Philippine relations and on regional and international issues of mutual interest. I will also meet with House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III. I am convinced that this visit will cement the traditional friendship, deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance the joint effort of the two sides for common development. It will surely inject fresh, strong impetus into the good-neighborly relations and friendship between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples.

Follow Rappler's special coverage of Xi's state visit to the Philippines. – Rappler.com