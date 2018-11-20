Dr Adelex Amor, director of Canlaon District Hospital, is attacked by 3 unidentified men in Barangay Basak, Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental

Published 3:36 PM, November 20, 2018

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – The director of Canlaon District Hospital in Canlaon City here was shot dead at a national highway in Barangay Basak, Guihulngan City on Tuesday morning, November 20.

Dr Adelex Amor, a resident of Dumaguete City, just disembarked from his vehicle when he was attacked by 3 unidentified suspects, said Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, director of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office.

According to the victim’s companion, Rosly Tobias Aldojesa, one of the assailants approached the victim and shot him several times, Tacaca said.

The suspects then fled on board a motorcycle.

The victim was rushed to Guihulngan District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Recovered from the crime were 4 fired cartridges of caliber .45 pistol.

Tacaca said the investigation is ongoing, but the initial report indicated that grudge was one of the motives of the incident. – Rappler.com