Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel, who was deputy director for operation in Metro Manila, replaces Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus in Central Luzon

Published 3:37 PM, November 20, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – The deputy regional director for operation of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) assumed on Tuesday, November 20, the top post of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) here.

Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel, who was the Manila Police District director prior to his appointment as NCRPO deputy director for operation, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class Hinirang of 1987.

Coronel replaced Chief Superintendent Amador Corpus, mistah of Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde of the PMA Sinagtala Class 1986.

Corpus moved to the helm of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to replace Director Roel Obusan, who is due for mandatory retirement.

A press statement sent by the public information office of the PRO3, quoted Coronel expressing his gratitude to Albayalde for entrusting to him the Central Luzon police.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to our Chief PNP, Director General Albayalde for the trust and confidence he has given me and, with my gratitude, I offer him my pledge that I shall do my utmost best to perform my duties, of course with the cooperation of every one, and I urged everyone to extend to me the same support you have extended to Chief Superintendent Corpus so that together we will continue to keep PRO3 safe and peaceful at all times,” he said.

Coronel led a command conference with the PRO3 Command Group and different police city and provincial directors right after the simple post-assumption ceremony at Camp Olivas here. – Rappler.com