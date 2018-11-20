The financial assistance will cover medical and burial expenses, plus P180,000 cash

ZAMBALES, Philippines – The management of Victory Liner Incorporated, the bus company that figured in a road mishap in Santa Cruz town on Saturday evening, will be giving financial help to the families of the 8 persons who were killed or seriously injured.

The financial assistance will cover medical and burial expenses, plus P180,000 cash, in accordance with the agreement made between the bus driver and the relatives of the victims during a meeting held at the fiscal’s office on Monday, November 19.

Based on records, Tilyong Arbizo was driving his tricycle along the national highway on Suturday evening, November 17, with passengers Michelle Arbizo, 9; Daniel Arbizo, 8; Belong Arbizo, 10; Mikoy Arbizo, 4; Mika Arbizo, 3; and a woman not readily identified – all from Barangay Mapalad, Sta. Cruz, Zambales.

Upon reaching Barangay Lipay, a motorcycle driven by Justy Mendoza, of Barangay Tubo-Tubo South, suddenly swerved and skidded.

Arbizo allegedly tried to avoid the motorcycle and swerved his tricycle to the right side, but in the process failed to avoid the incoming bus and crashed head-on. Arbizo and minors Michelle and Daniel died on the spot, while the other passengers were brought to the hospital.

With the agreement, the relatives withdrew criminal charges against the bus driver so they could immediately avail themselves of the financial assistance.

Meanwhile, Pocholo Galian, general manager of Victory Liner, said the company is always ready to extend financial or medical assistance, especially to those victims of road crashes involving their buses.

“It is our policy to always extend financial help those in grieve, regardless if the loss of life or injuries is the fault of our drivers or not. What is important is we were able to ease the effect of the accident to the aggrieved,” Galian said. – Rappler.com