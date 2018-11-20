Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a wreath before the monument of Filipino hero Jose Rizal, who he notes 'came from Jinjiang of China's Fujian Province'

Published 5:12 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese President Xi Jinping honored Jose Rizal, a Filipino hero with Chinese roots, as he began his official activities for his two-day state visit to the Philippines.

Xi led a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park in Manila at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, November 20, the first day of his state visit.

He was accompanied by former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, while a band played "Pilipinas Kong Mahal (My Beloved Philippines)," a song that speaks of offering one's life for the country's freedom.

In an article on Monday, November 19, Xi mentioned Rizal among notable Filipinos with Chinese ancestry.

"Many born on the southeast coast of China sailed across the sea to settle down in the Philippines and have since lived in harmony with the local community," Xi wrote.

"The ancestors of José Rizal, national hero and founding father of the Philippines, came from Jinjiang of China's Fujian Province. The famed Chinese General Ye Fei, who fought for the founding of New China, was born in Quezon of the Philippines. For both our peoples, these are proud names to remember," the Chinese president added.

Xi was a former governor of Fujian, the province of Rizal's ancestors.

Xi then proceeded to Malacañang to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members, and to witness the signing of agreements. – Rappler.com