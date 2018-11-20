Tropical Depression Samuel forces the cancellation of sea trips in parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 6:25 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More than 7,800 passengers were stranded after sea trips were canceled due to Tropical Depression Samuel.

The Philippine Coast Guard said at least 7,829 passengers, 1,069 rolling cargoes, 193 vessels, and 50 motorboats were stranded in various ports as of noon on Tuesday, November 20.

The passengers were at ports in Manila, Pasig City, Cebu, Bohol, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Masbate, Albay, Surigao del Norte, Zamboanga del Norte, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Iloilo, Capiz, and Antique.

As of Tuesday afternoon, sea travel remains risky in areas under Signal No. 1 and in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. – Rappler.com