Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping witness the exchange of 29 documents – a mix of memoranda of understanding, letters, and commercial contracts

Published 7:31 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and China signed 29 agreements on the first day of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the Philippines from Tuesday to Wednesday, November 20 to 21.

Xi and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte witnessed the exchange of these agreements on Tuesday in Malacañang.

Among these deals is a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development.

Here is the list of the deals signed during Xi's state visit:

MOU on cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative

MOU on oil and gas development between the Philippines and China

MOU on Foreign Service Institute of the Philippines and China Foreign Affairs University

Exchange of Executive Program of the Cultural Agreement between Philippines and China for 2019 to 2023

MOU on basic education cooperation between Department of Education and China’s Ministry of Education

MOU between Department of Information Communication Technology and Ministry of Industry and Information Communication Technology

MOU between Philippine Cooperative Development Authority and Ministry of Agricutlure and Rural Affairs on strengthening the building of agricultural cooperatives

Infrastructure cooperation program between Philippines and China

Program for cooperation on industrial parks development between Philippines and China

Handover certificate of emergency humanitarian cash assistance betwen Philippines and China

MOU on jointly promoting cooperation in key infrastructure projects in Davao region

Implementation agreement on feasibility study for Davao Expressway Project

Implementation agreement on feasibility study for Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project

MOU renminbi clearing arrangement

Protocol of phytosanitary requirements for export of fresh young coconuts from Philippines to China

Agreement on economic and technical cooperation between Philippines and China between DOF and China International Development Cooperation Agency

MOU on supporting feasibility study of major projects between Department of Finance and China International Development Cooperation Agency

Letters on project of container inspection equipment

Letters on Davao Region Bridge Project

Letters on China-aided Bridge and Road Project in Marawi

MOU on panda bonds issuance

Loan agreement on New Centennial Water Source Kaliwa Dam Project

Commercial contract of Safe Philippines Project Phase I between Department of Interior and Local Government and China Telecom

Commercial contract on New Centennial Water Source Kaliwa Dam Project between Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and China Engineering Group

Framework agreement for industrial park between Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Gezhouba

Exchange of contract on project management consultancy of Philippine National South Longhaul Project North-South Railway Project between Department of Transportation and China Railway Design Corp Ltd

Letter of no objection to the organization of the Renmindi-Philippine Peso Foreign Exchange Trading Market between Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Bank of China

Handover of Certificate of Authority to operate for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) Manila branch between ICBC and BSP

– Rappler.com