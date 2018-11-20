Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, November 21

Published 6:50 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, November 21, due to Tropical Depression Samuel.

Mimaropa

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

Tacloban City - all levels (public and private)

Western Visayas

Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)

