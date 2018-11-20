#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, November 21
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, November 21, due to Tropical Depression Samuel.
Mimaropa
- Agutaya, Palawan - all levels (public and private)
- Busuanga, Palawan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Cagayancillo, Palawan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Magsaysay, Palawan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- San Vicente, Palawan - all levels (public and private)
- Taytay, Palawan - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
Central Visayas
- Bohol - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Cebu City - all levels (public only)
- Cebu province - preschool to senior high school (public only), and:
- Alegria - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Danao - all levels (public only)
- Lapu-Lapu - all levels (public only)
- Talisay - all levels (public only)
- Bago, Negros Occidental - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- San Carlos, Negros Occidental - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Negros Oriental - all levels (public and private)
Eastern Visayas
- Tacloban City - all levels (public and private)
Western Visayas
- Iloilo City - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
