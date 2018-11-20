The British School Manila is seeking to get the recognition from the government to prevent being shut down by the Department of Education by the end of SY 2018-2019

Published 8:13 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading the bill that seeks to recognize British School Manila (BSM) as an international education institution.

House Bill (HB) 8249 got the nod of lawmakers with a vote of 219-0-0 on Tuesday, November 20.

“The British School Manila…operated by the British Education, Inc, is hereby declared and officially recognized as a British international education institution authorized to operate educational programs that primarily and principally adhere to universally accepted and recognized educational policies,” said HB 8249.

Getting recognized by the government as an international education institution is crucial for BSM. It stands to face closure by the Department of Education (DepEd) should it fail to get the recognition by end of school year 2018-2019.

DepEd ruled in March that BSM is operating illegally as an international school in the Philippines.

The school was instructed to either secure a legislative franchise from Congress or seek government authority to operate as an international school following the requirements provided under the Rules and Regulations Governing Private Schools in Basic Education of DepEd Department Order Number 88, series of 2010.

Otherwise, BSM would be shut down.

This was the DepEd’s ruling on the administrative complaint filed in 2015 by Trixie Madamba after her son Liam, a BSM high school student, committed suicide after being traumatized by a punishment imposed by his British teacher. The family has two more pending criminal complaints against the school.

The Senate already approved its version of the measure in May. – Rappler.com