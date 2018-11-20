Police Superintendent Michael John Deloso survives an ambush in Cagayan de Oro City

Published 9:29 PM, November 20, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – One of Northern Mindanao’s top cop Superintendent Michael John Deloso is in critical condition after he was ambushed Tuesday, November 20, around 9:55 am just outside the National Bureau of Investigation Region 10 headquarters.

Scene of Crime Operatives chief Police Senior Inspector Derlyn Reuyan said that Deloso had just dropped off his wife, a doctor at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, (NMMC).

Deloso was driving a white Nissan Urvan when he was waylaid less than two blocks away from NMMC near the NBI.

The ambush happened at the corner of Juan Luna Street and Capitol Road of the Misamis Oriental provincial capitol compound.

Reuyan said they recovered nine pieces of .45 caliber shells, 12 pieces of 9mm shells, 3 deformed spent bullets and one metal jacket from a spent bullet.

“We are not sure yet which bullets were fired from which direction,” Reuyan said.

Deloso was rushed to the NMMC where he underwent an operation for his wounds.

Reuyan added that the suspects were onboard two motorcycles.

According to the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (Cocpo) chief of Superintendent Reynante Reyes, Deloso is assigned at the Regional Police Strategy Management Unit, Regional Police Headquarters in Camp Vicente Alagar.

Deloso was implicated in an extortion attempt in 2014 in a complaint filed by drivers and jeepney operators in this city when he was chief of the Cocpo traffic unit.

An NBI entrapment nabbed Deloso and Police Officer 3 Ernesto Galleto. Deloso was later acquitted by the court.

Police Regional Office 10 spokesperson Superintendent Surki Sereñas said that they are still awaiting results of the investigation.

"It's still too early to conclude as hot pursuit operations and investigation are still on-going," Sereñas said.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno condemned the attempt on the life of Deloso.

"Any shooting or killing is a barbaric act and must be condemned by any decent society," Moreno said. "We must condemn any act of extrajudicial killing, I do not condone it, I don't allow it."

Moreno added: "We hope and pray that Colonel Deloso recovers fully and speedily as we expect to identify the suspects and brought them before the bar of justice." – Rappler.com