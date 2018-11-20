It's not been a red-carpet welcome for the Chinese leader online

Published 11:16 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Trust the world's social media capital to give one of the world's most powerful leaders its usual welcome greeting: memes.

China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Manila on Tuesday, November 20, for a two-day state visit. The Philippines rolled out the red carpet for Xi, who met with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang where a state banquet was held in his honor.

But it was a different form of welcome that greeted Xi online.

Before the Chinese leader's arrival, Filipinos critical of the Duterte administration's friendship with China changed their profile photos to the image of Winnie the Pooh. Recall that China has a long-standing ban on the beloved A. A. Milne character, ostensibly because of frequent comparisons made between Pooh and Xi.

On Tuesday after Xi's arrival, more netizens stepped up their game through Xi-Pooh memes.

Here, for example, Barurot News tweeted a photo of Xi and Winnie the Pooh side by side.

Winnie the Pooh Bibisita sa Pilipinas Ngayong Araw pic.twitter.com/SC251474B6 — Barurot News (@BarurotNews) November 19, 2018

Filipino author Bob Ong and the Twitter account of UPLB Memes declared Tuesday "National Winnie the Pooh Day" in light of Xi’s visit.

Today is National Winnie the Pooh Day: "A fine day to visit Piglet"#XiJinpingPHhttps://t.co/ToJttKH76U — Bob Ong (@sibobpo) November 20, 2018

Happy Winnie the Pooh Day! We alsu wunt our uwn yummy hunny too.



- God'sPrincess1010011010 x ShallotNgLipunan pic.twitter.com/YjUIp3V59O — UPLB MemeSoc (@UPLB_Memesoc) November 20, 2018

Some users simply tweeted edited photos of Duterte and Pooh.

The Chinese President with his favorite puppy.



Or Winnie the Pooh with Iho de Poohta. #XiJinpingPH pic.twitter.com/ujEE3R8t5I — Don RB (@donthebasher) November 20, 2018

Here are other #XiJinPooh memes that are circulating on Twitter:

Duterte raising the arbitral tribunal ruling to Xi Jinping during #XiPHvisit pic.twitter.com/YRtskruSym — Kristine (@kadgonzaga) November 20, 2018

Winnie-the-Pooh is coming to town. Sana si Santa Clause na lang. Amp! pic.twitter.com/cdMx60WQgD — MomiJoy (@joym_speaks) November 20, 2018

Do you have any funny #XiJinPooh memes you want to share? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com