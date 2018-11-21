Police have asked the public to help them track down the jeepney driver behind the incident

Published 10:39 AM, November 21, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Police are trying to zoom in on the jeepney driver who struck and killed a Grade 10 student, the brother of a press worker in this city.

A jeepney collided with 4 cars and two motorcycles in the evening of November 12 at Marcos Highway along Marville Homes Subdivision, Tadiangan, Tuba, Benguet, before hitting 17-year-old Grade 10 student Jordan King Barlaan Peralta, who was crossing the highway.

The driver appeared to be drunk, according to witnesses.

The driver fled the scene while Peralta was brought to the Saint Louis University Hospital. He was in a coma due to head injuries and died on November 18. He was the younger brother of SunStar Baguio layout artist Joven Peralta.

Tuba Police Chief James Acod has asked the public to inform the Tuba police for any details which may lead to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Peralta's last public post on Facebook was dated October 16, updating his profile photo that showed him after he apparently participated in the CFS 2018 PH National Finals at SM Aura Premier.

– Rappler.com