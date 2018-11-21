Batangas Representative Elenita Milagros Ermita Buhain becomes the legislative caretaker of Las Piñas City after the Villars were appointed to the executive branch

Published 7:10 PM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas 1st District Representative Elenita Milagros Ermita Buhain has been designated as caretaker of the lone district of Las Piñas City.

Buhain's designation was formalized during the session at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, November 21.

She is the daughter of Eduardo Ermita, the former executive secretary of former president and now Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Before Buhain, then-Dignidad sa Bawat Manggagawa (Diwa) representative Emmeline Aglipay Villar was legislative caretaker of Las Piñas. But President Rodrigo Duterte appointed her as Department of Justice undersecretary in July.

Villar was made caretaker of the district after her husband, elected Las Piñas representative Mark Villar, was appointed as Department of Public Works and Highways secretary in 2016.

Pepito Pico, Diwa's second nominee, already took his oath as party-list representative on November 14. – Rappler.com