Police Superintendent Michael John Deloso is still in the intensive care unit

Published 7:42 PM, November 21, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Superintendent Michael John Deloso, the police officer who was ambushed here Tuesday morning, November 20, is now out of danger but still in the intensive care unit of the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, authorities here said.

“He (Deloso) is in stable condition,” Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) spokesperson Superintendent Mardy Hortillosa told media Wednesday, November 21.

Hortillosa said that Deloso’s lungs, liver and stomach were hit by bullets during Tuesday's ambush at the Misamis Oriental provincial capitol compound by two still unidentified assailants.

The crime scene was just outside the regional headquarters of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Northern Mindanao.

Deloso is assigned at the Regional Police Strategic Management Unit based in Camp Vicente Alagar here.

Regional Police spokesperson Superintendent Surki Sereñas said that Deloso is recovering. “He is recovering but still confined at the ICU.”

Special Investigation Task Group Deloso was already activated by authorities. The task group is composed of the COCPO, NBI, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the Police Crime Laboratory, and other concerned agencies.

“We are collecting all evidence, including witnesses for possible identification of the suspects,” Hortillosa added.

Deloso was involved in a controversy here in 2014 when the NBI nabbed him for an alleged extortion when he was chief of COCPO-Traffic Unit.

The complaint was filed by jeepney drivers and operators. Deloso was dismissed from service but was reinstated on May 2018 when the Ombudsman overturned the court’s decision. – Rappler.com